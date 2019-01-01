Eneti (NYSE:NETI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Eneti (NYSE:NETI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 07:59 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Eneti missed estimated earnings by 2.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.37 versus an estimate of $-0.36.
Revenue was down $37.39 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.73 which was followed by a 10.59% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Eneti's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.21
|0.48
|0.21
|-0.14
|EPS Actual
|-0.94
|-0.56
|0.90
|2.75
|Revenue Estimate
|28.21M
|28.51M
|24.30M
|28.68M
|Revenue Actual
|16.52M
|34.36M
|37.65M
|59.83M
Earnings History
