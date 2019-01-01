Eneti (NYSE:NETI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Eneti
Eneti Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Eneti (NYSE: NETI) was reported by Citigroup on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $10.00 expecting NETI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 44.09% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Eneti (NYSE: NETI) was provided by Citigroup, and Eneti initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Eneti, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Eneti was filed on February 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Eneti (NETI) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $10.00. The current price Eneti (NETI) is trading at is $6.94, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
