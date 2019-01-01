QQQ
NBC Bancorp Inc, formerly National Bank of Coxsackie attracts deposits and originates loans though offices in Coxsackie, Athens, Catskill, Greenville, Ravena West Coxsackie, Cairo New York.

NBC Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NBC Bancorp (NCXS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NBC Bancorp (OTCPK: NCXS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NBC Bancorp's (NCXS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NBC Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for NBC Bancorp (NCXS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NBC Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for NBC Bancorp (NCXS)?

A

The stock price for NBC Bancorp (OTCPK: NCXS) is $51 last updated Fri Aug 06 2021 19:43:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NBC Bancorp (NCXS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $2.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 1, 2005 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is NBC Bancorp (OTCPK:NCXS) reporting earnings?

A

NBC Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NBC Bancorp (NCXS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NBC Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does NBC Bancorp (NCXS) operate in?

A

NBC Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.