NBC Bancorp
(OTCPK:NCXS)
51.00
00
At close: Aug 6
40.00
-11.00[-21.57%]
After Hours: 9:17AM EDT

NBC Bancorp (OTC:NCXS), Dividends

NBC Bancorp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash NBC Bancorp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Dec 24, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

NBC Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next NBC Bancorp (NCXS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for NBC Bancorp.

Q
What date did I need to own NBC Bancorp (NCXS) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for NBC Bancorp (NCXS). The last dividend payout was on July 1, 2005 and was $2.00

Q
How much per share is the next NBC Bancorp (NCXS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for NBC Bancorp (NCXS). The last dividend paid out to investors was $2.00 on July 1, 2005

Q
What is the dividend yield for NBC Bancorp (OTCPK:NCXS)?
A

The most current yield for NBC Bancorp (NCXS) is 0.00% and is payable next on July 1, 2005

