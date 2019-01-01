The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for The9
The9 Questions & Answers
The latest price target for The9 (NASDAQ: NCTY) was reported by B of A Securities on December 31, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.50 expecting NCTY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 171.08% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for The9 (NASDAQ: NCTY) was provided by B of A Securities, and The9 maintained their underperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of The9, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for The9 was filed on December 31, 2012 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 31, 2013.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest The9 (NCTY) rating was a maintained with a price target of $5.20 to $4.50. The current price The9 (NCTY) is trading at is $1.66, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.