NCR (NYSE:NCR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

NCR (NYSE:NCR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
NCR missed estimated earnings by 47.62%, reporting an EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.63.
Revenue was up $322.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 14.31% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at NCR's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.70
|0.64
|0.62
|0.47
|EPS Actual
|0.76
|0.69
|0.62
|0.51
|Revenue Estimate
|2.07B
|1.99B
|1.61B
|1.54B
|Revenue Actual
|2.03B
|1.90B
|1.68B
|1.54B
