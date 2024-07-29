What's Going On With NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY) Stock?

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc NBY shares are lower by 66% to $0.67 over the trailing five sessions after announcing the pricing of its public offering of 3.2 million shares (or pre-funded warrants) and Series F-1, F-2, and F-3 warrants.

Each share (or pre-funded warrant) and associated warrants are priced at $1.10. The Series F-1 warrants expire in five years, the F-2 in six months and the F-3 in one year, all with a $1.10 exercise price.

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., the underwriter, has a 45-day option to purchase an additional 477,272 shares and/or warrants for over-allotments. Expected gross proceeds are $3.5 million, or $4.0 million if the over-allotment option is fully exercised, before expenses.

NovaBay plans to use the funds to redeem outstanding debentures and for general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close around July 29.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, NBY has a 52-week high of $44.80 and a 52-week low of $0.64.

