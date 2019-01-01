NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:NBY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers
The latest price target for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (AMEX: NBY) was reported by Ascendiant Capital on May 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.00 expecting NBY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1714.06% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (AMEX: NBY) was provided by Ascendiant Capital, and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals was filed on May 20, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 20, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY) rating was a maintained with a price target of $4.25 to $4.00. The current price NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY) is trading at is $0.22, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.