QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
38.01 - 38.75
Vol / Avg.
231.1K/758.9K
Div / Yield
1.12/2.86%
52 Wk
38.1 - 46.42
Mkt Cap
5.1B
Payout Ratio
161.19
Open
38.09
P/E
58.39
EPS
0.31
Shares
132M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 8:12AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 4:20PM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 4:19PM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 4:19PM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 5:29AM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 7:36AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 9:01AM
Benzinga - Sep 28, 2021, 9:13AM
Benzinga - Sep 27, 2021, 4:55AM
Benzinga - Aug 19, 2021, 10:00AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 4:22PM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 4:21PM
Benzinga - May 4, 2021, 9:03AM
Benzinga - Apr 30, 2021, 11:00AM
Benzinga - Apr 29, 2021, 4:44PM
Benzinga - Apr 29, 2021, 4:42PM
Benzinga - Apr 28, 2021, 8:42AM
Benzinga - Apr 13, 2021, 1:05PM
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
National Instruments provides testing and measurement equipment and integrated, software-led solutions to serve high-complexity automated testing in late product development. NI serves a long tail of more than 30,000 customers in myriad end markets but focuses on the semiconductor, transportation, and aerospace and defense verticals.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2000.600 0.4000
REV404.960M420.641M15.681M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

National Instruments Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy National Instruments (NATI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ: NATI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are National Instruments's (NATI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for National Instruments (NATI) stock?

A

The latest price target for National Instruments (NASDAQ: NATI) was reported by Susquehanna on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 50.00 expecting NATI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.27% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for National Instruments (NATI)?

A

The stock price for National Instruments (NASDAQ: NATI) is $38.68 last updated Today at 6:14:04 PM.

Q

Does National Instruments (NATI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2022.

Q

When is National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) reporting earnings?

A

National Instruments’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is National Instruments (NATI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for National Instruments.

Q

What sector and industry does National Instruments (NATI) operate in?

A

National Instruments is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.