|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.200
|0.600
|0.4000
|REV
|404.960M
|420.641M
|15.681M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ: NATI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in National Instruments’s space includes: Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI), PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR), Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ:AEIS), NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA).
The latest price target for National Instruments (NASDAQ: NATI) was reported by Susquehanna on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 50.00 expecting NATI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.27% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for National Instruments (NASDAQ: NATI) is $38.68 last updated Today at 6:14:04 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2022.
National Instruments’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for National Instruments.
National Instruments is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.