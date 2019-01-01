QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
20.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
National Milk Records PLC is a supplier of milk recording services. It provides management information on individual cows' performance in terms of milk quality, yield, and fertility.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

National Milk Records Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy National Milk Records (NMRPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of National Milk Records (OTCPK: NMRPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are National Milk Records's (NMRPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for National Milk Records.

Q

What is the target price for National Milk Records (NMRPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for National Milk Records

Q

Current Stock Price for National Milk Records (NMRPF)?

A

The stock price for National Milk Records (OTCPK: NMRPF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does National Milk Records (NMRPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for National Milk Records.

Q

When is National Milk Records (OTCPK:NMRPF) reporting earnings?

A

National Milk Records does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is National Milk Records (NMRPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for National Milk Records.

Q

What sector and industry does National Milk Records (NMRPF) operate in?

A

National Milk Records is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.