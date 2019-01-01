QQQ
Range
3.25 - 3.45
Vol / Avg.
14.2K/44.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.8 - 4.45
Mkt Cap
163.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.35
P/E
50.71
EPS
0.03
Shares
48.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Nanophase Technologies Corp is a US-based company engaged in the production of engineered nanomaterial solutions and larger, sub-micron, materials such as personal care sunscreens, architectural coatings, industrial coating applications, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, energy. Its technologies are designed to offer nanomaterial solutions for a specific customer application across various industries. Its products include Aluminum Oxide, Antimony Tin Oxide, Bismuth Oxide, Cerium Oxide, Iron Oxide and Zinc Oxide.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nanophase Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nanophase Technologies (NANX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nanophase Technologies (OTCQB: NANX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nanophase Technologies's (NANX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nanophase Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Nanophase Technologies (NANX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nanophase Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Nanophase Technologies (NANX)?

A

The stock price for Nanophase Technologies (OTCQB: NANX) is $3.35 last updated Today at 5:56:53 PM.

Q

Does Nanophase Technologies (NANX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nanophase Technologies.

Q

When is Nanophase Technologies (OTCQB:NANX) reporting earnings?

A

Nanophase Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Nanophase Technologies (NANX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nanophase Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Nanophase Technologies (NANX) operate in?

A

Nanophase Technologies is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.