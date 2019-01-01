Nanophase Technologies Corp is a US-based company engaged in the production of engineered nanomaterial solutions and larger, sub-micron, materials such as personal care sunscreens, architectural coatings, industrial coating applications, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, energy. Its technologies are designed to offer nanomaterial solutions for a specific customer application across various industries. Its products include Aluminum Oxide, Antimony Tin Oxide, Bismuth Oxide, Cerium Oxide, Iron Oxide and Zinc Oxide.