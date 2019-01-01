Nanophase Technologies (OTC:NANX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 11
EPS
$0.000
Quarterly Revenue
$8.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$8.2M
Earnings History
Nanophase Technologies Questions & Answers
When is Nanophase Technologies (OTCQB:NANX) reporting earnings?
Nanophase Technologies (NANX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Nanophase Technologies (OTCQB:NANX)?
The Actual EPS was $0.00, which hit the estimate of $0.00.
What were Nanophase Technologies’s (OTCQB:NANX) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $3.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
