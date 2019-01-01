QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.2 - 0.23
Vol / Avg.
103K/131.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.21 - 0.46
Mkt Cap
48.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.2
P/E
-
Shares
216.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Matador Mining Ltd is an exploration and mining company operating in Australia. The company focuses on the exploration of gold. Its project includes the cape ray gold project, Hermitage Project and Newfoundland Project. Geographically, the company operates in Canada.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Matador Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Matador Mining (MZZMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Matador Mining (OTCQX: MZZMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Matador Mining's (MZZMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Matador Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Matador Mining (MZZMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Matador Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Matador Mining (MZZMF)?

A

The stock price for Matador Mining (OTCQX: MZZMF) is $0.2255 last updated Today at 5:45:49 PM.

Q

Does Matador Mining (MZZMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Matador Mining.

Q

When is Matador Mining (OTCQX:MZZMF) reporting earnings?

A

Matador Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Matador Mining (MZZMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Matador Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Matador Mining (MZZMF) operate in?

A

Matador Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.