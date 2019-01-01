QQQ
ProShares Short MidCap400 Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ProShares Short MidCap400 (MYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ProShares Short MidCap400 (ARCA: MYY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ProShares Short MidCap400's (MYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ProShares Short MidCap400.

Q

What is the target price for ProShares Short MidCap400 (MYY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ProShares Short MidCap400

Q

Current Stock Price for ProShares Short MidCap400 (MYY)?

A

The stock price for ProShares Short MidCap400 (ARCA: MYY) is $25.2 last updated Today at 5:40:50 PM.

Q

Does ProShares Short MidCap400 (MYY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 3, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 26, 2018.

Q

When is ProShares Short MidCap400 (ARCA:MYY) reporting earnings?

A

ProShares Short MidCap400 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ProShares Short MidCap400 (MYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ProShares Short MidCap400.

Q

What sector and industry does ProShares Short MidCap400 (MYY) operate in?

A

ProShares Short MidCap400 is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.