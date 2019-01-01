QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.3K
Div / Yield
0.04/4.79%
52 Wk
0.69 - 1.28
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
6.7
EPS
0.07
Shares
1.8B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Ceconomy AG is engaged in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multichannel consumer electronics stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brand names; redcoon.de, an online electronics store; and JUKE, a music streaming service that comprises songs, films, games, and e-books. The company also operates iBOOD, a live-shopping portal; Flip4New, a purchasing service for consumer electronics, which allows customers to sell used electronic articles; and LocaFox, a local commerce platform that connects local retailers with the multichannel world. Its operating segment includes DACH; Western/ Southern Europe; Eastern Europe and others. The company derives a majority of revenue from the DACH segment which includes Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ceconomy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ceconomy (MTTRY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ceconomy (OTCPK: MTTRY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ceconomy's (MTTRY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ceconomy.

Q

What is the target price for Ceconomy (MTTRY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ceconomy

Q

Current Stock Price for Ceconomy (MTTRY)?

A

The stock price for Ceconomy (OTCPK: MTTRY) is $0.8042 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 15:56:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ceconomy (MTTRY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 8, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 21, 2012.

Q

When is Ceconomy (OTCPK:MTTRY) reporting earnings?

A

Ceconomy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ceconomy (MTTRY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ceconomy.

Q

What sector and industry does Ceconomy (MTTRY) operate in?

A

Ceconomy is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.