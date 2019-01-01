QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Maxus Realty Trust Inc is a real estate company. The trust's purpose is to acquire interests in income-producing real properties, primarily multifamily apartment communities. It invests in income-producing real properties and multifamily apartment communities.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Maxus Realty Trust Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Maxus Realty Trust (MRTI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Maxus Realty Trust (OTCPK: MRTI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Maxus Realty Trust's (MRTI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Maxus Realty Trust.

Q

What is the target price for Maxus Realty Trust (MRTI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Maxus Realty Trust

Q

Current Stock Price for Maxus Realty Trust (MRTI)?

A

The stock price for Maxus Realty Trust (OTCPK: MRTI) is $169 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:34:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Maxus Realty Trust (MRTI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 30, 2018.

Q

When is Maxus Realty Trust (OTCPK:MRTI) reporting earnings?

A

Maxus Realty Trust does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Maxus Realty Trust (MRTI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Maxus Realty Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does Maxus Realty Trust (MRTI) operate in?

A

Maxus Realty Trust is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.