This Krystal Biotech Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names.

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman initiated coverage on Marker Therapeutics, Inc . MRKR with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $8. Marker Therapeutics shares closed at $1.38 on Tuesday.

Jefferies analyst Roger Song initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech, Inc. KRYS with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $245. Krystal Biotech shares closed at $175.22 on Tuesday.

Barclays analyst Thomas O'Malley initiated coverage on Sandisk Corporation SNDK with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a price target of $50. SanDisk shares closed at $48.69 on Tuesday.

Mizuho analyst Maheep Mandloi initiated coverage on Fluence Energy, Inc . FLNC with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $8. Fluence Energy shares closed at $5.21 on Tuesday.

Oppenheimer analyst Francois Brisebois initiated coverage on Abeona Therapeutics Inc. ABEO with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $16. Abeona Therapeutics shares closed at $5.07 on Tuesday.

