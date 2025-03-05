March 5, 2025 12:24 PM 1 min read

This Krystal Biotech Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman initiated coverage on Marker Therapeutics, Inc. MRKR with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $8. Marker Therapeutics shares closed at $1.38 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst Roger Song initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech, Inc. KRYS with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $245. Krystal Biotech shares closed at $175.22 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays analyst Thomas O’Malley initiated coverage on Sandisk Corporation SNDK with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a price target of $50. SanDisk shares closed at $48.69 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Mizuho analyst Maheep Mandloi initiated coverage on Fluence Energy, Inc. FLNC with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $8. Fluence Energy shares closed at $5.21 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Oppenheimer analyst Francois Brisebois initiated coverage on Abeona Therapeutics Inc. ABEO with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $16. Abeona Therapeutics shares closed at $5.07 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

