RFK Jr. Appointee To CDC Advisory Committee Was A Paid Expert In Merck's Gardasil Lawsuit

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. named eight new members to the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Wednesday, including several anti-vaccine proponents, after dismissing all 17 existing advisers.

Kennedy justified the overhaul to “re-establish public confidence in vaccine science,” claiming, without providing specific evidence, that prior Biden-appointed members had conflicts of interest. The new eight-member committee represents the minimum allowed under ACIP’s founding charter.

Martin Kulldorff, a biostatistician and epidemiologist, was among eight individuals selected by Kennedy to join the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

Kulldorff has been an outspoken critic of COVID-19 lockdowns and vaccine mandates.

His appointment has also raised questions due to his paid involvement in litigation against a major vaccine manufacturer, according to Reuters.

Citing court records, Reuters notes that Kulldorff served as an expert witness in lawsuits against Merck & Co Inc MRK over its Gardasil vaccine, which is used to prevent cancers caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV).

The plaintiff accused the pharmaceutical company of not properly disclosing the vaccine’s risks.

Gardasil was approved in the U.S. in 2006 after going through clinical trials to prove its safety and efficacy.

During a deposition in October, Kulldorff acknowledged that he had been paid $400 an hour for his work on the case and had billed approximately $33,000 through September.

He also received a $4,000 retainer in connection with the North Carolina lawsuit, which was part of a broader legal effort encompassing about 200 related cases. In March, a federal judge ruled in favor of Merck in that particular case.

Kulldorff’s paid role as a litigation consultant could conflict with ACIP’s established rules. According to the committee’s guidelines, members are prohibited from serving as paid expert witnesses or litigation consultants in cases involving vaccine manufacturers while actively serving on the panel.

Gardasil/Gardasil 9 sales declined 41% to $1.33 billion in the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to lower demand in China, partially offset by higher demand in most international regions, particularly in Japan, and higher pricing and demand in the U.S. Excluding China, sales grew 14%, or 16%, excluding the impact of foreign exchange.

Price Action: MRK stock was up 1.87% at $81.82 at the last check on Thursday.

