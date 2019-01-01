ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Miller Industries
(NYSE:MLR)
24.50
-0.18[-0.73%]
Last update: 2:13PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low24.35 - 24.91
52 Week High/Low23.06 - 42.73
Open / Close24.87 / -
Float / Outstanding9.4M / 11.4M
Vol / Avg.43.1K / 55.5K
Mkt Cap279.7M
P/E18.7
50d Avg. Price26.59
Div / Yield0.72/2.92%
Payout Ratio54.55
EPS0.18
Total Float9.4M

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR), Dividends

Miller Industries issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Miller Industries generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.43%

Annual Dividend

$0.72

Last Dividend

Mar 21

Next Dividend

Jun 3
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Miller Industries Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Miller Industries (MLR) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 4, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 3, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Miller Industries (MLR) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Miller Industries ($MLR) will be on June 13, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Miller Industries (MLR) shares by June 6, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Miller Industries (MLR) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Miller Industries (MLR) will be on June 3, 2022 and will be $0.18

Q
What is the dividend yield for Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR)?
A

The most current yield for Miller Industries (MLR) is 2.69% and is payable next on June 13, 2022

Browse dividends on all stocks.