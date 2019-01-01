ñol

Forafric Global
(NASDAQ:AFRIW)
0.4309
0.0289[7.19%]
At close: Jun 13
0.7399
0.309[71.71%]
After Hours: 7:16AM EDT
Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRIW), Quotes and News Summary

Forafric Global (NASDAQ: AFRIW)

Forafric Global Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Forafric Global (AFRIW) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Forafric Global (NASDAQ: AFRIW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Forafric Global's (AFRIW) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Forafric Global.

Q
What is the target price for Forafric Global (AFRIW) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Forafric Global

Q
Current Stock Price for Forafric Global (AFRIW)?
A

The stock price for Forafric Global (NASDAQ: AFRIW) is $0.4309 last updated Today at June 13, 2022, 7:28 PM UTC.

Q
Does Forafric Global (AFRIW) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Forafric Global.

Q
When is Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRIW) reporting earnings?
A

Forafric Global does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Forafric Global (AFRIW) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Forafric Global.

Q
What sector and industry does Forafric Global (AFRIW) operate in?
A

Forafric Global is in the Consumer Defensive sector and Farm Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.