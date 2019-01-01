Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$0.100
Quarterly Revenue
$163.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$163.2M
Earnings History
Mirion Technologies Questions & Answers
When is Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) reporting earnings?
Mirion Technologies (MIR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 12, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR)?
The Actual EPS was $-3.02, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Mirion Technologies’s (NYSE:MIR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $148M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
