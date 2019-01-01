Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Mirion Technologies
Mirion Technologies Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Mirion Technologies (NYSE: MIR) was reported by CJS Securities on March 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $13.00 expecting MIR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 70.72% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Mirion Technologies (NYSE: MIR) was provided by CJS Securities, and Mirion Technologies initiated their market outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Mirion Technologies, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Mirion Technologies was filed on March 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Mirion Technologies (MIR) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $13.00. The current price Mirion Technologies (MIR) is trading at is $7.62, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
