Mastech Digital (AMEX:MHH), Dividends

Mastech Digital issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Mastech Digital generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Mastech Digital. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.50 on December 20, 2013.
There are no upcoming dividends for Mastech Digital (MHH). The last dividend payout was on December 20, 2013 and was $0.50
There are no upcoming dividends for Mastech Digital (MHH). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.50 on December 20, 2013
Mastech Digital has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Mastech Digital (MHH) was $0.50 and was paid out next on December 20, 2013.
Browse dividends on all stocks.