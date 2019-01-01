ñol

Mastech Digital
(AMEX:MHH)
18.12
0.145[0.81%]
Last update: 10:16AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low18.12 - 18.12
52 Week High/Low14 - 21.83
Open / Close18.12 / -
Float / Outstanding3.3M / 11.6M
Vol / Avg.1K / 13.3K
Mkt Cap210.2M
P/E16.19
50d Avg. Price18.87
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.2
Total Float3.3M

Mastech Digital (AMEX:MHH), Dividends

Mastech Digital issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Mastech Digital generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

13.4%

Annual Dividend

$2.0

Last Dividend

Dec 9, 2013
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Mastech Digital Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Mastech Digital (MHH) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mastech Digital. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.50 on December 20, 2013.

Q
What date did I need to own Mastech Digital (MHH) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mastech Digital (MHH). The last dividend payout was on December 20, 2013 and was $0.50

Q
How much per share is the next Mastech Digital (MHH) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mastech Digital (MHH). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.50 on December 20, 2013

Q
What is the dividend yield for Mastech Digital (AMEX:MHH)?
A

Mastech Digital has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Mastech Digital (MHH) was $0.50 and was paid out next on December 20, 2013.

