Western Asset Municipal
(NYSE:MHF)
6.9477
0.0277[0.40%]
Last update: 10:27AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low6.93 - 6.98
52 Week High/Low6.53 - 8.91
Open / Close6.96 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 21.7M
Vol / Avg.10.3K / 51.3K
Mkt Cap150.4M
P/E16.88
50d Avg. Price6.81
Div / Yield0.24/3.43%
Payout Ratio63.8
EPS-
Total Float-

Western Asset Municipal (NYSE:MHF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Western Asset Municipal reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Oct 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Western Asset Municipal using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Western Asset Municipal Questions & Answers

Q
When is Western Asset Municipal (NYSE:MHF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Western Asset Municipal

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Western Asset Municipal (NYSE:MHF)?
A

There are no earnings for Western Asset Municipal

Q
What were Western Asset Municipal’s (NYSE:MHF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Western Asset Municipal

