Western Asset Municipal
(NYSE:MHF)
6.9477
0.0277[0.40%]
Last update: 10:27AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low6.93 - 6.98
52 Week High/Low6.53 - 8.91
Open / Close6.96 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 21.7M
Vol / Avg.10.3K / 51.3K
Mkt Cap150.4M
P/E16.88
50d Avg. Price6.81
Div / Yield0.24/3.43%
Payout Ratio63.8
EPS-
Total Float-

Western Asset Municipal (NYSE:MHF), Dividends

Western Asset Municipal issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Western Asset Municipal generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.18%

Annual Dividend

$0.2376

Last Dividend

Apr 22

Next Dividend

Aug 23
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Western Asset Municipal Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Western Asset Municipal (MHF) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 17, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of August 23, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Western Asset Municipal (MHF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Western Asset Municipal ($MHF) will be on September 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Western Asset Municipal (MHF) shares by August 24, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Western Asset Municipal (MHF) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Western Asset Municipal (MHF) will be on August 23, 2022 and will be $0.02

Q
What is the dividend yield for Western Asset Municipal (NYSE:MHF)?
A

The most current yield for Western Asset Municipal (MHF) is 3.57% and is payable next on September 1, 2022

