Range
35.93 - 36.79
Vol / Avg.
262.8K/932.1K
Div / Yield
2.1/5.73%
52 Wk
31.81 - 43.19
Mkt Cap
5.8B
Payout Ratio
151.1
Open
36.05
P/E
26.97
EPS
0.33
Shares
156.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust engaged in owning, acquiring and leasing large-scale casino resort properties, including casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail and mixed-use facilities, and other resort amenities. The company's property portfolio consists of entertainment and gaming-related properties located on the Las Vegas Strip Mandalay Bay, The Mirage, Monte Carlo, New York-New York, Luxor and Excalibur, and The Park, a dining and entertainment complex located between New York-New York and Monte Carlo. It owns casino resort properties MGM Grand Detroit in Detroit, Michigan, Beau Rivage and Gold Strike Tunica, located in Mississippi, Borgata in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and MGM National Harbor in Prince George's County, Maryland.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.670
REV197.750M199.037M1.287M

Analyst Ratings

MGM Growth Properties Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MGM Growth Properties (MGP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE: MGP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MGM Growth Properties's (MGP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for MGM Growth Properties (MGP) stock?

A

The latest price target for MGM Growth Properties (NYSE: MGP) was reported by Macquarie on December 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 43.00 expecting MGP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.15% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for MGM Growth Properties (MGP)?

A

The stock price for MGM Growth Properties (NYSE: MGP) is $36.7062 last updated Today at 3:54:27 PM.

Q

Does MGM Growth Properties (MGP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.53 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) reporting earnings?

A

MGM Growth Properties’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is MGM Growth Properties (MGP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MGM Growth Properties.

Q

What sector and industry does MGM Growth Properties (MGP) operate in?

A

MGM Growth Properties is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.