MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust engaged in owning, acquiring and leasing large-scale casino resort properties, including casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail and mixed-use facilities, and other resort amenities. The company's property portfolio consists of entertainment and gaming-related properties located on the Las Vegas Strip Mandalay Bay, The Mirage, Monte Carlo, New York-New York, Luxor and Excalibur, and The Park, a dining and entertainment complex located between New York-New York and Monte Carlo. It owns casino resort properties MGM Grand Detroit in Detroit, Michigan, Beau Rivage and Gold Strike Tunica, located in Mississippi, Borgata in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and MGM National Harbor in Prince George's County, Maryland.