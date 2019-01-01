|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.670
|REV
|197.750M
|199.037M
|1.287M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE: MGP) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in MGM Growth Properties’s space includes: CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW), Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM), EPR Props (NYSE:EPR), Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) and Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR).
The latest price target for MGM Growth Properties (NYSE: MGP) was reported by Macquarie on December 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 43.00 expecting MGP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.15% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for MGM Growth Properties (NYSE: MGP) is $36.7062 last updated Today at 3:54:27 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.53 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.
MGM Growth Properties’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for MGM Growth Properties.
MGM Growth Properties is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.