There is no Press for this Ticker
Megaport is a software-defined network service provider that allows enterprise customers to connect between data centers. At the end of fiscal-year 2021, Megaport was connected to 405 data centers in more than 130 cities throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Most of the firm's customer connections are to cloud service providers, like Amazon Web Services or Microsoft Azure, but Megaport also enables customers to connect between their own equipment in different locations and to Internet exchanges. With a software-defined, rather than traditional, network, customers have flexibility to adjust connection needs almost instantaneously through a self-serve online portal without long-term commitments.

Megaport Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Megaport (MGPPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Megaport (OTCEM: MGPPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Megaport's (MGPPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Megaport.

Q

What is the target price for Megaport (MGPPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Megaport

Q

Current Stock Price for Megaport (MGPPF)?

A

The stock price for Megaport (OTCEM: MGPPF) is $9.6 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 19:22:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Megaport (MGPPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Megaport.

Q

When is Megaport (OTCEM:MGPPF) reporting earnings?

A

Megaport does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Megaport (MGPPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Megaport.

Q

What sector and industry does Megaport (MGPPF) operate in?

A

Megaport is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.