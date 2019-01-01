Megaport is a software-defined network service provider that allows enterprise customers to connect between data centers. At the end of fiscal-year 2021, Megaport was connected to 405 data centers in more than 130 cities throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Most of the firm's customer connections are to cloud service providers, like Amazon Web Services or Microsoft Azure, but Megaport also enables customers to connect between their own equipment in different locations and to Internet exchanges. With a software-defined, rather than traditional, network, customers have flexibility to adjust connection needs almost instantaneously through a self-serve online portal without long-term commitments.