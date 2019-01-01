Macrogenics (NASDAQ:MGNX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Macrogenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Earnings

Macrogenics missed estimated earnings by 25.58%, reporting an EPS of $-1.08 versus an estimate of $-0.86.

Revenue was down $5.78 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 7.82% drop in the share price the next day.

