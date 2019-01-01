Marygold Companies (AMEX:MGLD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$0.020
Quarterly Revenue
$8.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$8.8M
Earnings History
Marygold Companies Questions & Answers
When is Marygold Companies (AMEX:MGLD) reporting earnings?
Marygold Companies (MGLD) is scheduled to report earnings on August 14, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Marygold Companies (AMEX:MGLD)?
The Actual EPS was $0.02, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Marygold Companies’s (AMEX:MGLD) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $8.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
