MoneyGram Intl (NASDAQ:MGI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

MoneyGram Intl (NASDAQ:MGI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Earnings

MoneyGram Intl missed estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.1.

Revenue was down $2.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MoneyGram Intl's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.14 0.08 0.01 -0.02 EPS Actual 0.22 0.13 0.01 -0.06 Revenue Estimate 324.94M 329.80M 321.00M 300.35M Revenue Actual 324.60M 319.60M 329.30M 310.10M

