MoneyGram Intl
(NASDAQ:MGI)
10.18
0.10[0.99%]
Last update: 9:32AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low10.22 - 10.23
52 Week High/Low5.06 - 12.36
Open / Close10.23 / -
Float / Outstanding93M / 96.3M
Vol / Avg.18.8K / 3.3M
Mkt Cap980.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price10.22
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.05
Total Float93M

MoneyGram Intl (NASDAQ:MGI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

MoneyGram Intl reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 6

EPS

$0.090

Quarterly Revenue

$307.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$307.6M

Earnings Recap

 

MoneyGram Intl (NASDAQ:MGI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MoneyGram Intl missed estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.1.

Revenue was down $2.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MoneyGram Intl's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.14 0.08 0.01 -0.02
EPS Actual 0.22 0.13 0.01 -0.06
Revenue Estimate 324.94M 329.80M 321.00M 300.35M
Revenue Actual 324.60M 319.60M 329.30M 310.10M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

MoneyGram Intl Questions & Answers

Q
When is MoneyGram Intl (NASDAQ:MGI) reporting earnings?
A

MoneyGram Intl (MGI) is scheduled to report earnings on July 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 6, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for MoneyGram Intl (NASDAQ:MGI)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.27, which beat the estimate of $0.23.

Q
What were MoneyGram Intl’s (NASDAQ:MGI) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $410M, which missed the estimate of $411M.

