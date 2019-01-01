MoneyGram Intl (NASDAQ:MGI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
MoneyGram Intl (NASDAQ:MGI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
MoneyGram Intl missed estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.1.
Revenue was down $2.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MoneyGram Intl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.14
|0.08
|0.01
|-0.02
|EPS Actual
|0.22
|0.13
|0.01
|-0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|324.94M
|329.80M
|321.00M
|300.35M
|Revenue Actual
|324.60M
|319.60M
|329.30M
|310.10M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of MoneyGram Intl using advanced sorting and filters.
MoneyGram Intl Questions & Answers
MoneyGram Intl (MGI) is scheduled to report earnings on July 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 6, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.27, which beat the estimate of $0.23.
The Actual Revenue was $410M, which missed the estimate of $411M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.