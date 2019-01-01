QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/8.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.2
Mkt Cap
1.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
33.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Magnum Goldcorp Inc is mainly engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. The company holds an interest in LH Gold property located in the Slocan Mining Division of Southeastern British Columbia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Magnum Goldcorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Magnum Goldcorp (MGIDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Magnum Goldcorp (OTCPK: MGIDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Magnum Goldcorp's (MGIDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Magnum Goldcorp.

Q

What is the target price for Magnum Goldcorp (MGIDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Magnum Goldcorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Magnum Goldcorp (MGIDF)?

A

The stock price for Magnum Goldcorp (OTCPK: MGIDF) is $0.04512 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:59:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Magnum Goldcorp (MGIDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Magnum Goldcorp.

Q

When is Magnum Goldcorp (OTCPK:MGIDF) reporting earnings?

A

Magnum Goldcorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Magnum Goldcorp (MGIDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Magnum Goldcorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Magnum Goldcorp (MGIDF) operate in?

A

Magnum Goldcorp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.