Natural Psilocybin Companies Diversify: Latest By Optimi, Red Light Holland And A European Player

Optimi Completes Novel Extraction Process and Files U.S. Prov. Patent

Health Canada-licensed psychedelics researcher and formulator Optimi Health Corp. OPTHF has successfully completed its proprietary natural psilocybin extraction process under Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP.)

A product of “intensive” R&D, the new process for extracting psilocybin from natural mushrooms would “significantly” increase potency while maintaining its botanical characteristics, and reportedly not only reduce production costs but could also open new possibilities regarding other naturally-occurring compounds found in such mushrooms.

Optimi has filed a U.S. provisional patent application to protect the novel extraction process, a “significant milestone” that reinforces its ongoing commitment to IP protection and industry leadership, says CEO Bill Ciprick.

The company believes it is currently the only publicly listed end-to-end Canadian manufacturer focused on the production of GMP-grade psychedelics like psilocybin and MDMA.

Red Light Holland's Microdosing Capsules Receive Final Certificate Of Analysis

Ontario-based all-mushrooms producer and grower Red Light Holland Corp. TRUFF received cGMP pharmaceutical lab CCrest Labs’ greenlight to further manufacturing plans for homogenized natural psilocybin microdosing capsules out of its psilocybin truffles grown in Red Light’s Netherlands-based farm.

Holding a Controlled Drugs & Substances Dealer's License, CCrest has finished the final tests required for a full certificate of analysis (COA) of the capsules, confirming that there are no pesticides or heavy metals present and that they are free from biocontaminants.

The natural psilocybin microdosing capsules are aimed to be distributed in Australasia by NZ-based partner NUBU Pharmaceuticals. The finalized COA completes the distribution requisites, with updates on the results of the capsules' stability tests to be released shortly.

Both Red Light’s CEO Todd Shapiro and CCrest president Alex Grenier agree that the finalized COA is “quite an achievement” and “an important stage” in developing safe and effective, aka high quality, microdosing capsules.

From Southern Africa To Slovenia

Europe-based next-gen biotech company MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd MGCLF has gained approval for its first import of psilocybin mushrooms to Slovenia for research purposes -specifically, 200 grams.

CEO and managing director Roby Zomer told Proactive that the company was contracted by another pharmaceutical company, based in Southern Africa, to import the mushrooms which were grown in the region, to MGC's facility in Slovenia.

See Also: Psychedelics Travel: Clinical-Grade Magic Mushrooms Extract Exported From Southern Africa To UK

As a European-certified pharmaceutical company, MGC will provide the necessary support and infrastructure to aid their partner gather essential data toward the product’s marketing approval in other countries where legal.

Photo: Benzinga edit with photo by Pexels.