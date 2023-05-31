Innovative Cannabis-Derived Epilepsy Treatment Reaches UK Patients

A leading European pharmaceutical firm specializing in plant-derived medications, MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd. MXC, MXC, MGCLF has successfully imported and delivered its ground-breaking Investigational Medicinal Product (IMP), CannEpil, to its first patients in the United Kingdom.

CannEpil, a high-CBD, low-THC oral formulation targets patients with refractory epilepsy, providing a potential solution for drug-resistant epilepsy cases.

The 'I AM Billy Foundation,' led by Charlotte Caldwell, played a crucial role in supporting the first UK patient to receive CannEpil, furthering its mission to expand access to medical cannabis.

This achievement was made possible through the Named Patient Request program, enabling clinicians on the General Medical Council (GMC) specialist register to prescribe CannEpil.

Beyond delivering relief to patients, this milestone also contributes to the RESCAS study, which aims to address the significant unmet medical need in refractory epilepsy. To deepen the understanding of CannEpil's effects, MGC Pharma's ZAM app will record patients' metrics and treatment impact.

The supply of CannEpil to the 'I AM Billy Foundation' was made available through the NHS's Refractory Epilepsy Specialist Clinical Advisory Service, the primary avenue for public funding of cannabis-based treatments for refractory epilepsy in the UK.

Roby Zomer, managing director and CEO of MGC Pharma, expressed the company's commitment to improving access to effective epilepsy treatment and its collaboration with the 'I AM Billy Foundation' in ensuring patients have access to high-quality cannabis-based medicinal products.

Price action: On Wednesday afternoon, MGCLF's stock price showed an increase of 33.33%, reaching $0.0048 per share.

Image By BestStockFoto On Shutterstock Edited By Benzinga