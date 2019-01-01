Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Manulife Financial missed estimated earnings by 3.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.61 versus an estimate of $0.63.

Revenue was up $8.76 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 3.11% increase in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.