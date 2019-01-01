ñol

MercadoLibre
(NASDAQ:MELI)
785.88
00
At close: May 31
785.88
00
PreMarket: 4:36PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low640 - 1970.13
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding46.3M / 50.4M
Vol / Avg.0.1K / 633.4K
Mkt Cap39.6B
P/E215.31
50d Avg. Price1000.32
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS1.3
Total Float46.3M

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), Dividends

MercadoLibre issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash MercadoLibre generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.25%

Annual Dividend

$0.6

Last Dividend

Dec 31, 2017
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

MercadoLibre Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next MercadoLibre (MELI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for MercadoLibre. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on January 16, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own MercadoLibre (MELI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for MercadoLibre (MELI). The last dividend payout was on January 16, 2018 and was $0.15

Q
How much per share is the next MercadoLibre (MELI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for MercadoLibre (MELI). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on January 16, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)?
A

MercadoLibre has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for MercadoLibre (MELI) was $0.15 and was paid out next on January 16, 2018.

