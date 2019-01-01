ñol

Montrose Environmental Gr
(NYSE:MEG)
40.45
-0.06[-0.15%]
At close: May 31
40.51
0.0600[0.15%]
PreMarket: 4:05PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low35.23 - 80.42
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding27.2M / 29.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 198K
Mkt Cap1.2B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price46.11
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.39
Total Float27.2M

Montrose Environmental Gr (NYSE:MEG), Dividends

Montrose Environmental Gr issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Montrose Environmental Gr generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Nov 28, 2008
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Montrose Environmental Gr Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Montrose Environmental Gr (MEG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Montrose Environmental Gr. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.12 on December 15, 2008.

Q
What date did I need to own Montrose Environmental Gr (MEG) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Montrose Environmental Gr (MEG). The last dividend payout was on December 15, 2008 and was $0.12

Q
How much per share is the next Montrose Environmental Gr (MEG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Montrose Environmental Gr (MEG). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.12 on December 15, 2008

Q
What is the dividend yield for Montrose Environmental Gr (NYSE:MEG)?
A

Montrose Environmental Gr has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Montrose Environmental Gr (MEG) was $0.12 and was paid out next on December 15, 2008.

