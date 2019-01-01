ñol

Montrose Environmental Gr
(NYSE:MEG)
40.45
-0.06[-0.15%]
At close: May 31
40.51
0.0600[0.15%]
PreMarket: 4:05PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low35.23 - 80.42
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding27.2M / 29.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 198K
Mkt Cap1.2B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price46.11
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.39
Total Float27.2M

Montrose Environmental Gr (NYSE:MEG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Buy

Highest Price Target1

$65.00

Lowest Price Target1

$47.00

Consensus Price Target1

$56.00

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
11000

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • JP Morgan
  • Needham

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Montrose Environmental Gr

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Montrose Environmental Gr Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Montrose Environmental Gr (MEG)?
A

The latest price target for Montrose Environmental Gr (NYSE: MEG) was reported by JP Morgan on May 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $47.00 expecting MEG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.19% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Montrose Environmental Gr (MEG)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Montrose Environmental Gr (NYSE: MEG) was provided by JP Morgan, and Montrose Environmental Gr upgraded their overweight rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Montrose Environmental Gr (MEG)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Montrose Environmental Gr, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Montrose Environmental Gr was filed on May 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 12, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Montrose Environmental Gr (MEG) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Montrose Environmental Gr (MEG) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $47.00. The current price Montrose Environmental Gr (MEG) is trading at is $40.45, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

