MediPharm Labs (OTC:MEDIF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$-0.020
Quarterly Revenue
$3.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$4.9M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of MediPharm Labs using advanced sorting and filters.
MediPharm Labs Questions & Answers
When is MediPharm Labs (OTCQX:MEDIF) reporting earnings?
MediPharm Labs (MEDIF) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for MediPharm Labs (OTCQX:MEDIF)?
The Actual EPS was $0.00, which hit the estimate of $0.00.
What were MediPharm Labs’s (OTCQX:MEDIF) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $16.5M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
