BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS: MEAR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF's (MEAR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF.

Q

What is the target price for BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR)?

A

The stock price for BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS: MEAR) is $49.885 last updated Today at 3:34:01 PM.

Q

Does BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 9, 2018 to stockholders of record on July 2, 2018.

Q

When is BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) reporting earnings?

A

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) operate in?

A

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the BATS.