Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.04 - 2.24
Mkt Cap
2.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
12.53
Shares
1.1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Mebuki Financial Group Inc is a Japan-based company, engages in the provision of banking and other financial services including credit card services in Japan. Its services include loans and bills discounted, deposits, other loans, and assets. It also engages in call money transactions in the short-term markets; and invests in securities primarily comprising bonds, as well as money markets. Its other services include foreign currency exchange and international remittances.

Mebuki Financial Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mebuki Financial Group (MEBUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mebuki Financial Group (OTCPK: MEBUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mebuki Financial Group's (MEBUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mebuki Financial Group.

Q

What is the target price for Mebuki Financial Group (MEBUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mebuki Financial Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Mebuki Financial Group (MEBUF)?

A

The stock price for Mebuki Financial Group (OTCPK: MEBUF) is $2.0603 last updated Fri Dec 04 2020 19:01:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mebuki Financial Group (MEBUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mebuki Financial Group.

Q

When is Mebuki Financial Group (OTCPK:MEBUF) reporting earnings?

A

Mebuki Financial Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mebuki Financial Group (MEBUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mebuki Financial Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Mebuki Financial Group (MEBUF) operate in?

A

Mebuki Financial Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.