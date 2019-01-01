MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for MDxHealth
MDxHealth Questions & Answers
The latest price target for MDxHealth (NASDAQ: MDXH) was reported by Oppenheimer on November 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $18.00 expecting MDXH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 131.36% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for MDxHealth (NASDAQ: MDXH) was provided by Oppenheimer, and MDxHealth initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of MDxHealth, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for MDxHealth was filed on November 29, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 29, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest MDxHealth (MDXH) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $18.00. The current price MDxHealth (MDXH) is trading at is $7.78, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
