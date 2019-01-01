MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MediWound missed estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.11.

Revenue was down $1.44 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 2.62% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MediWound's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.13 -0.07 -0.11 EPS Actual -0.15 -0.12 -0.12 -0.10 Revenue Estimate 5.53M 5.67M 5.63M 5.43M Revenue Actual 5.49M 6.37M 6.06M 5.85M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.