MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
MediWound missed estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.11.
Revenue was down $1.44 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 2.62% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MediWound's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.15
|-0.13
|-0.07
|-0.11
|EPS Actual
|-0.15
|-0.12
|-0.12
|-0.10
|Revenue Estimate
|5.53M
|5.67M
|5.63M
|5.43M
|Revenue Actual
|5.49M
|6.37M
|6.06M
|5.85M
MediWound (MDWD) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022.
The Actual EPS was $-0.20, which hit the estimate of $-0.20.
The Actual Revenue was $687K, which missed the estimate of $740K.
