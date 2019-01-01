QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
10.3 - 10.34
Vol / Avg.
7.5K/32K
Div / Yield
0.75/6.76%
52 Wk
10.39 - 12.63
Mkt Cap
8.9B
Payout Ratio
62.1
Open
10.32
P/E
9.15
EPS
0.19
Shares
861.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Oct 6, 2021, 6:07AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Mediobanca is an Italian banking group that was founded as a pure investment bank. It has three operating units: corporate and investment banking, consumer finance, and wealth management. Historically, Mediobanca had a significant portfolio of equity investments in some of its clients. After a period of aggressively selling assets in its principal investments division, its stake in Italy's leading insurer, Generali, now makes by far the bulk of Mediobanca's principal investments portfolio.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.340
REV861.281M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Mediobanca Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mediobanca (MDIBY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mediobanca (OTCPK: MDIBY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mediobanca's (MDIBY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mediobanca.

Q

What is the target price for Mediobanca (MDIBY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Mediobanca (OTCPK: MDIBY) was reported by Deutsche Bank on October 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting MDIBY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Mediobanca (MDIBY)?

A

The stock price for Mediobanca (OTCPK: MDIBY) is $10.34 last updated Today at 3:10:11 PM.

Q

Does Mediobanca (MDIBY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 10, 2012 to stockholders of record on November 19, 2012.

Q

When is Mediobanca (OTCPK:MDIBY) reporting earnings?

A

Mediobanca’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Mediobanca (MDIBY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mediobanca.

Q

What sector and industry does Mediobanca (MDIBY) operate in?

A

Mediobanca is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.