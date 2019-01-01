|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.340
|REV
|861.281M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Mediobanca (OTCPK: MDIBY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Mediobanca.
The latest price target for Mediobanca (OTCPK: MDIBY) was reported by Deutsche Bank on October 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting MDIBY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Mediobanca (OTCPK: MDIBY) is $10.34 last updated Today at 3:10:11 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 10, 2012 to stockholders of record on November 19, 2012.
Mediobanca’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Mediobanca.
Mediobanca is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.