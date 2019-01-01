Mediobanca (OTC:MDIBY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Mediobanca
Mediobanca Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Mediobanca (OTCPK: MDIBY) was reported by Deutsche Bank on October 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting MDIBY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Mediobanca (OTCPK: MDIBY) was provided by Deutsche Bank, and Mediobanca downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Mediobanca, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Mediobanca was filed on October 6, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 6, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Mediobanca (MDIBY) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Mediobanca (MDIBY) is trading at is $10.12, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.