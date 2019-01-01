Mediobanca (OTC:MDIBY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 11
EPS
$0.300
Quarterly Revenue
$772M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
–
Earnings History
Mediobanca Questions & Answers
When is Mediobanca (OTCPK:MDIBY) reporting earnings?
Mediobanca (MDIBY) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Mediobanca (OTCPK:MDIBY)?
The Actual EPS was $1.01, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Mediobanca’s (OTCPK:MDIBY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $640.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
