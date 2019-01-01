Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Seres Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 17.31%, reporting an EPS of $-0.61 versus an estimate of $-0.52.

Revenue was down $4.22 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 0.34% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Seres Therapeutics's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.44 -0.46 -0.37 -0.31 EPS Actual -0.55 0.72 -0.53 -0.39 Revenue Estimate 12.25M 7.32M 5.34M 6.45M Revenue Actual 7.22M 126.72M 5.26M 5.72M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.