This Coty Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Downgrades For Thursday

Chardan Capital analyst Keay Nakae downgraded the rating for Seres Therapeutics, Inc . MCRB from Buy to Neutral but raised the price target from $1.25 to $6. Seres Therapeutics shares closed at $8.29 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Susan Anderson downgraded Coty Inc . COTY from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $8 to $5. Coty shares closed at $4.57 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

JP Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas downgraded Axalta Coating Systems Ltd . AXTA from Overweight to Neutral and slashed the price target from $42 to $32. Axalta Coating shares closed at $31.69 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy downgraded the rating for Theriva Biologics, Inc. TOVX from Buy to Hold. Theriva Biologics shares closed at $0.81 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

