This Coty Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Downgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Chardan Capital analyst Keay Nakae downgraded the rating for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. MCRB from Buy to Neutral but raised the price target from $1.25 to $6. Seres Therapeutics shares closed at $8.29 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Canaccord Genuity analyst Susan Anderson downgraded Coty Inc. COTY from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $8 to $5. Coty shares closed at $4.57 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas downgraded Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. AXTA from Overweight to Neutral and slashed the price target from $42 to $32. Axalta Coating shares closed at $31.69 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy downgraded the rating for Theriva Biologics, Inc. TOVX from Buy to Hold. Theriva Biologics shares closed at $0.81 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

