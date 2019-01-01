ñol

McKesson
(NYSE:MCK)
328.495
-0.195[-0.06%]
At close: May 31
328.69
0.1950[0.06%]
PreMarket: 4:27PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low184.43 - 339.94
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding129M / 145.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.3M
Mkt Cap47.8B
P/E45.27
50d Avg. Price319.17
Div / Yield1.88/0.57%
Payout Ratio25.21
EPS2.5
Total Float129M

McKesson (NYSE:MCK), Dividends

McKesson issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash McKesson generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.59%

Annual Dividend

$1.88

Last Dividend

Jun 1
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

McKesson Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next McKesson (MCK) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for McKesson. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.47 on July 1, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own McKesson (MCK) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for McKesson ($MCK) will be on July 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of McKesson (MCK) shares by June 1, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next McKesson (MCK) dividend?
A

The next dividend for McKesson (MCK) will be on May 31, 2022 and will be $0.47

Q
What is the dividend yield for McKesson (NYSE:MCK)?
A

McKesson has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for McKesson (MCK) was $0.47 and was paid out next on July 1, 2022.

