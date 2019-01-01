Madison County Financial Inc is a bank holding company. The company is engaged in providing a full range of banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the areas surrounding Madison, Nebraska. It offers deposit accounts, including non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The Bank offers online banking services, including mobile banking, mobile deposit, e-statements and bill pay services. It also offers various loans, including agricultural loans, residential mortgage loans, construction home loans, and consumer loans.