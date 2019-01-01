QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Madison County Financial Inc is a bank holding company. The company is engaged in providing a full range of banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the areas surrounding Madison, Nebraska. It offers deposit accounts, including non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The Bank offers online banking services, including mobile banking, mobile deposit, e-statements and bill pay services. It also offers various loans, including agricultural loans, residential mortgage loans, construction home loans, and consumer loans.

Madison County Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Madison County Financial (MCBK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Madison County Financial (OTCPK: MCBK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Madison County Financial's (MCBK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Madison County Financial.

Q

What is the target price for Madison County Financial (MCBK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Madison County Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for Madison County Financial (MCBK)?

A

The stock price for Madison County Financial (OTCPK: MCBK) is $35 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 18:39:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Madison County Financial (MCBK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 15, 2015 to stockholders of record on May 1, 2015.

Q

When is Madison County Financial (OTCPK:MCBK) reporting earnings?

A

Madison County Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Madison County Financial (MCBK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Madison County Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Madison County Financial (MCBK) operate in?

A

Madison County Financial is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.