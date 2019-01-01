Madison County Finl (OTC:MCBK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$5.5M
Earnings History
No Data
Madison County Finl Questions & Answers
When is Madison County Finl (OTCPK:MCBK) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Madison County Finl
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Madison County Finl (OTCPK:MCBK)?
There are no earnings for Madison County Finl
What were Madison County Finl’s (OTCPK:MCBK) revenues?
There are no earnings for Madison County Finl
